USA vs. Japan, 2024 SheBelieves Cup: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team, fresh off the W Gold Cup title, will now put another title on the line when they host Japan in the semifinal round of the 2024 SheBelieves Cup. The USWNT hope to use this opportunity to once again test themselves against a Top 10 team in the world and to also give the players on the roster a chance to show they should be one of the 18 called in for the Olympics.

They take on a Japan squad that has been fairly hot lately, winning 6 of their 8 matches since the end of the 2023 Women’s World Cup against some tough competition. They could pose a real challenge for a USWNT that’s still searching for the right combinations in a few areas.

The match will take place in front of a crowd that is reportedly at close to 55,000 and rising, making it the largest attended friendly in USWNT history. That adds a bit to the pressure as the United States hopes to send everyone home happy with a good result and a place in the SheBelieves Cup final.

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 12:30pm Eastern, 9:30am Pacific

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Available TV: TNT (English), TruTV (English), Telemundo (Spanish), Universo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Max (English), Peacock (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

