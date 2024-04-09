USA vs. Canada, 2024 SheBelieves Cup: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team are in the final of the 2024 SheBelieves Cup, and they face a familiar foe this evening in Columbus. The USWNT will take on Canada for the 2nd time in just over a month, as they last faced each other on March 6th in the W Gold Cup semifinals.

The USWNT will hope to get off to a better start than they did over the weekend against Japan, where they allowed a goal inside the first 40 seconds and had to catch up to win it. The last match between the teams went to penalties, where Alyssa Naeher won it singlehandedly for the United States, stopping 2 penalties and scoring one of her own. This could also get to penalties with the strength of both teams. Canada is coming off a win via penalties against Brazil on Saturday in the semifinals, and both teams will look to press and get an early goal to hopefully win the game in regulation.

This should be an entertaining final, with both teams really going for it. We’ll get to see who lifts the SheBelieves Cup trophy tonight.

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 7:00pm Eastern, 4:00pm Pacific

Venue: Lower.com Field, Columbus

Available TV: TNT (English), TruTV (English), Telemundo (Spanish), Universo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Max (English), Peacock (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

