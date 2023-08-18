USMNT U-19s, USWNT U-19s learn 2023 PanAm Games draw

The United States will once again compete at the Pan American Games, and today both the USMNT U-19s and USWNT U-19s learned their group stage draw for the tournament. The 2023 Pan American Games will take place in Santiago, Chile from October 22-November 4th, and today the draw took place for both men’s and women’s soccer.

The USMNT U-19s were drawn against Brazil, Colombia, and Honduras. Hosts Chile, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Uruguay will form the other group.

For the USWNT U-19s, they were drawn into a group with Venezuela, Costa Rica, and Argentina. The other group will consist of hosts Chile, Jamaica, Canada, and Paraguay.

For both teams, it’s the first time since 2007 that they have competed at the PanAm Games. The USWNT U-20s got the silver medal in 2007 and the USWNT U-18s won the inaugural women’s soccer competition in 1999. The USMNT U-18s competed in 2007, but did not get out of the group. They previously got a gold medal at the 1991 PanAm Games and a bronze medal in 1999.

